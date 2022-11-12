Search icon
800 test positive on cruise ship in Australia’s Sydney, outbreak risk level at ‘Tier 3’

In Sydney, the state's capital and most populous city, the Majestic Princess cruise ship operated by Carnival Australia was at anchor.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 12, 2022, 02:44 PM IST

After a cruise ship with hundreds of sick passengers docked in Sydney, Australia's Home Affairs Minister on Saturday sought to reassure the public that COVID-19 protocols were sufficient.
 
With "in the vicinity" of 800 passengers on board testing positive for the virus, Carnival Australia's Majestic Princess cruise ship was parked in Sydney, the capital of the most populous state, New South Wales, the firm reported.
 
The outbreak was given a "Tier 3" risk rating by state health officials, suggesting high levels of transmission, according to Reuters. (Also Read: Ouija board game: 11 students collapse after trying to contact the dead)
 
Comparisons between the event and an infamous epidemic that occurred aboard the Ruby Princess cruise ship in 2020 have been made. Also in New South Wales, that outbreak resulted in 914 infections and 28 people died, according to an investigation.
 
Home Affairs Minister Clare O'Neil said the authorities have created "regular protocols" in the wake of the Ruby Princess episode and that New South Wales Health would take the lead on determining how to get passengers off the Majestic Princess "on a case-by-case basis".
 
O'Neil told reporters in Melbourne that the federal border force officer will support the state authorities.
 
According to New South Wales Health, COVID-positive passengers were being isolated onboard and receiving care from medical staff, according to Carnival Australia, a subsidiary of the international leisure firm Carnival Corporation & plc. The organization said that it was collaborating with cruise ship workers to keep track of the well-being of both guests and crew.
 
Carnival put additional safeguards in place as soon as it noticed an increased number of COVID cases, according to company president Marguerite Fitzgerald on ABC television.
 
The outbreak coincides with an increase in COVID-19 cases in Australia, which the federal government said this week is a result of the Omicron variant XBB spreading through the community.
