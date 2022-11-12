Ouija board game: 11 students collapse after trying to contact the dead

Freepik

11 teenagers collapsed after playing the Ouija board at a school in Colombia, with five taken to hospital, according to reports. Medical professionals have said that the children suffered severe vomiting and muscle spasms due to food poisoning.

The group of students had collapsed in a hallway, which shocked the teachers at the Agricultural Technical Institute in Hato, Columbia. The children, aged between 13 and 17, were taken to the Manuela Beltrán Hospital immediately, in the district of Socorro.

The words yes, no, hello, and goodbye were written on an ouija board that they were playing with. The board also had letters, numbers, and other symbols on it.

According to the UK website, Express, Jose Pablo Toloza Rondón, the mayor of Hato said the ouija board was forming part of the investigation.

According to the Express, He said: "The children were passed out, at the time they were found they were short of breath and thick drool was coming out of their mouths.

“It is not ruled out that it was the ouija board, that is part of the investigation.

"Others say that they consumed water from a container, others that they came from a pool and had been given something to eat."