Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

'Promotion of violence...': Canadian envoy on posters of Indira Gandhi's assassination put up in Brampton

India's Rudram-II: Universal anti-radiation missile for full-spectrum air dominance

Smell good with best perfumes under Rs 500 on Amazon

Amazon Summer Deals: 5 body sunscreen lotions for ultimate sun protection

EV startup Battery Smart gets Rs 542 crore in fresh funding, investors include…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Smell good with best perfumes under Rs 500 on Amazon

Amazon Summer Deals: 5 body sunscreen lotions for ultimate sun protection

Three Bollywood films with same story, characters released in one week, all flopped badly, one was banned by court for..

Vande Bharat Sleeper train to run between these 2 cities

9 insects that mimic animals and objects for survival

6 healthy habits to ease gallbladder pain

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Election In France: Why President Macron Announced Mid-Term Elections In France?

Reasi Bus Terrorist Attack: How It Happened And Who Is Behind It?

RSS Chief's Big Statement On Manipur Violence, Says Need To Resolve It On Priority

Three Bollywood films with same story, characters released in one week, all flopped badly, one was banned by court for..

Kannada film star Darshan detained in murder case, questioned by police

This star did 25 films, all hit, was shot dead on set, murder was never solved, even his superstar brother couldn't...

HomeBusiness

Business

EV startup Battery Smart gets Rs 542 crore in fresh funding, investors include…

The startup said it will use the capital to scale its dense battery-swapping network across the country and drive more electric mobility adoption.

Latest News

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : Jun 11, 2024, 12:52 PM IST

EV startup Battery Smart gets Rs 542 crore in fresh funding, investors include…
Battery Smart
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Electric vehicle (EV) startup Battery Smart on Tuesday said it has secured $65 million in a Series B funding round led by LeapFrog Investments.

The startup said it will use the capital to scale its dense battery-swapping network across the country and drive more electric mobility adoption.

"The fresh capital will enable us to accelerate our expansion, enhance our technology, and strengthen our market presence,” said Pulkit Khurana, Co-Founder and CEO, Battery Smart.

The equity round saw participation from new and existing investors, including MUFG Bank, Panasonic, Ecosystem Integrity Fund, Blume Ventures and British International Investment.

The startup has rapidly scaled to 1,000 battery-swapping stations across 30 cities, completing over 35 million swaps with over 45,000 active customers.

“This investment is a natural fit for LeapFrog's climate investment strategy, which aims to invest $500 million into innovative companies that can rapidly scale new low-carbon, low-cost technologies across growth markets in Asia and Africa,” said Nakul Zaveri, Partner and Co-Head, Climate Investment Strategy, LeapFrog Investments.

Battery Smart said it is ensuring EV users are within a 1 km radius of a station, with zero wait time.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from IANS)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

'Promotion of violence...': Canadian envoy on posters of Indira Gandhi's assassination put up in Brampton

J-K: 10 pilgrims die as bus plunges into Gorge; terrorist attack suspected

Meet IPS officer who got married at 14, became mother at 18, later cracked UPSC exam, she is posted at...

Modi govt 3.0: Check full list of Cabinet ministers who took oath today

Zeenat Aman recalls facing moral policing while playing sex worker in Manoranjan; Priyanka Chopra, Anil Kapoor react

MORE

MOST VIEWED

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement