Watch: Neha Kakkar gives befitting reply to trolls, calls Tony Kakkar 'supreme talent', says 'will change my name if...'

Neha Kakkar challenged trolls who target her brother Tony Kakkar, she gave a befitting reply to those who criticise his songs.

Neha Kakkar, who is the most followed Indian singer on Instagram, gave a befitting reply to trolls who target her and Tony Kakkar for their songs. In the latest episode of Superstar Singer Season 3, Neha called her brother a ‘supreme talent’ and challenged trolls to make Tony’s Sawan Aaya Hai sung by Arijit Singh the way he made.

In the clip that is going viral, Neha can be heard saying, “Tony Kakkar jaise supreme talent ko troll karte hain, you should know kya history create ki hai mere bhai ne. Hello! Hello!! Tony Kakkar jaisa ‘Sawan Aaya Hai’, jo Arijit Singh ne gaya hai, banake dikhaao ‘I will change my name.’ (Those who troll supreme talents like Tony Kakkar, you should know the history my brother has created. Hello! Hello!! Make 'Sawan Aaya Hai' like Tony Kakkar, the one sung by Arijit Singh, and then talk. 'I will change my name).”

Watch viral clip

Netizens have also reacted to her challenge, one of them wrote, “Tony Bhai is talented no doubt I've heard his good songsbut here Neha sounds like arrogant which shouldn't be done I guess.”

Earlier, while talking about the trolls, Neha took to Instagram and wrote, “Very few people in the world get what I have received in life. That too at such a young age. This kind of fame, love, countless super hit songs, super duper hit TV shows, world tours, fans from little kids to 80-90 years old people and what not!!”

She added, "You know why I got all this, because of my talent, hardwork, passion and positivity. So...today I just wanna thank God and each one of you for giving me what I have today. Thank you!! I am the most blessed child of God. Thank you again! Wishing you all a lifetime of happiness."

“And for those who’re sooo unhappy seeing me happy and successful, I feel sorry for them. Bechaare… Plz keep commenting. I won’t even delete them. Coz I know and everybody knows what Neha Kakkar is! If talking in such a manner, saying such bad things about me, abusing me.. makes them feel good and if they think it will ruin my day. Then I’m sorry to inform them that I’m too blessed to have bad days. This God’s child is always happy cause God himself is keeping me happy,” she concluded.

