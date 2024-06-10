Twitter
NEET UG 2024 entrance exam to be cancelled? Big UPDATE students need to know

A fresh petition has now been submitted to the Supreme Court. This includes a demand that SIT look into the entire situation.

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Jun 10, 2024, 04:27 PM IST

NEET UG 2024 entrance exam to be cancelled? Big UPDATE students need to know
The debate surrounding the NEET UG results doesn't appear to be going away. A fresh petition has now been submitted to the Supreme Court. This includes a demand that SIT look into the entire situation. The petition states that the counselling that was scheduled to begin based on the June 4 announcement of the NEET UG results should be discontinued. In addition, the exam ought to be postponed and rescheduled. Abdullah Mohammed Faiz, a Telangana resident, and Dr. Sheikh Roshan Mohiddin, an Andhra Pradesh resident, have filed this petition.
 
The petitioners claim that the NEET UG grace marks were awarded arbitrarily. They contend that it is statistically implausible for many pupils to receive scores of 718 and 719 out of 720 in this regard. They claim that awarding grace marks for exam delays is a nefarious scheme to allow certain students to enter through the back door. The petitioners have also questioned the validity of 67 applicants from a single exam centre receiving all 720 possible points. Additionally, they stated that many people had grievances with the NTA's tentative answer key, which was made public on April 29.

The latest Supreme Court plea also mentions several reports of paper leaks during the May 5 NEET UG exam. Let us inform you that the Supreme Court has already received two applications calling for the test to be cancelled due to a paper leak. The Supreme Court sent a notice on one of these petitions on May 17. However, the Supreme Court declined to delay the exam's outcome.

The Ministry of Education and the National Testing Agency have established a committee consisting of four members to examine the outcomes of over fifteen hundred applicants. The ministry released this information on Saturday. The committee will examine the results of the pupils who obtained grace marks.

