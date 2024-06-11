Kannada film star Darshan detained in murder case, questioned by police

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

This star did 25 films, all hit, was shot dead on set, murder was never solved, even his superstar brother couldn't...

Akash Ambani once raised his voice, Mukesh Ambani heard him and asked him to…

Who is Zaheer Iqbal? Sonakshi Sinha's fiancé, has ties to Salman, Ranbir; earlier dated Shah Rukh Khan's 'daughter'

NEET UG 2024 entrance exam, counselling cancellation: Latest UPDATES students must know

Latest affordable home decor on Amazon

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This star did 25 films, all hit, was shot dead on set, murder was never solved, even his superstar brother couldn't...

Akash Ambani once raised his voice, Mukesh Ambani heard him and asked him to…

Who is Zaheer Iqbal? Sonakshi Sinha's fiancé, has ties to Salman, Ranbir; earlier dated Shah Rukh Khan's 'daughter'

Karonda vs Cranberry: Which is healthier?

7 hard-hitting moments from Kota Factory 3 trailer

Countries with zero Indian population

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Election In France: Why President Macron Announced Mid-Term Elections In France?

Reasi Bus Terrorist Attack: How It Happened And Who Is Behind It?

RSS Chief's Big Statement On Manipur Violence, Says Need To Resolve It On Priority

This star did 25 films, all hit, was shot dead on set, murder was never solved, even his superstar brother couldn't...

Who is Zaheer Iqbal? Sonakshi Sinha's fiancé, has ties to Salman, Ranbir; earlier dated Shah Rukh Khan's 'daughter'

Meet actress who earns Rs 8 crore for just sitting in a chair, worked with Amitabh, Aamir, then became item girl, now...

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Kannada film star Darshan detained in murder case, questioned by police

Darshan, popularly known as Challenging Star in Kannada cinema, has been detained by Karnataka Police in connection with a murder case

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Jun 11, 2024, 12:21 PM IST

Kannada film star Darshan detained in murder case, questioned by police
Darshan
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Leading Kannada film actor Darshan Thoogudeepa has been arrested in an alleged murder case, police sources said on Tuesday. The 47-year-old was picked up from a hotel in Mysuru in connection with the murder of a man, identified as Renuka Swamy, on June 9 coming under the Kamakshipalya police station limits here, the sources said.

After the alleged killing, the body of Swamy, who worked with a pharmacy company and hailed from the district headquarters town of Chitradurga, was thrown into a stormwater drain in Kamakshipalya. It is alleged that the deceased had made some derogatory comments against a film actress in a social media post.

Police came to know about the murder after some local residents alerted them. The body was sent for an autopsy and the forensic report confirmed that he was murdered, the sources said. Further investigation led to the arrest of some suspects, who spilled the beans, a police official said.

Based on their statement, police detained Darshan, sources said. Investigations are into whether the actor was directly involved in the murder or was part of the conspiracy, the sources added. Police have provided tight security at Darshan's house at RR Nagar here.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

PM Modi cabinet 3.0: Full list of ministers who took oath

NEET UG 2024 entrance exam: SC to hear petition today over alleged paper leak

T20 World Cup 2024: Akeal Hosein, Johnson Charles star as West Indies beat Uganda by 134 runs

T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan can still qualify for Super 8s, need to win…

SA vs BAN, T20 World Cup 2024: Keshav Maharaj shines as South Africa beat Bangladesh by 4 runs

MORE

MOST VIEWED

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement