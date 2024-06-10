Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

DNA TV Show: Why PM Modi signed file for farmer welfare in first decision of Modi 3.0

SA vs BAN, T20 World Cup 2024: Keshav Maharaj shines as South Africa beat Bangladesh by 4 runs

Meet Indian genius who declined millions for his innovation, he is 'Father of...'

Kartik Aaryan opens up on rising cost of films due to whopping star fees: 'You have to know...'

Meet star kid who was rejected 7 times before his debut, failed audition in his father's production house, is now...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

DNA TV Show: Why PM Modi signed file for farmer welfare in first decision of Modi 3.0

Meet Indian genius who declined millions for his innovation, he is 'Father of...'

Meet star kid who was rejected 7 times before his debut, failed audition in his father's production house, is now...

9 Bollywood films based on real-life terror attacks

Fatty liver: Swelling in these body parts indicates liver disease

Indian states with maximum illiterate population

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Indian-Origin Man Yuvraj Goyal Shot Dead In Canada, 4 Suspect Arrested In ‘Targeted Killing’

Chirag Paswan Exclusive Interview: Will Chirag Paswan Contest Bihar Assembly Elections With NDA Too?

Narendra Modi Swearing-In Ceremony: Who All Are The Special Invitees For The June 9 Event ?

Kartik Aaryan opens up on rising cost of films due to whopping star fees: 'You have to know...'

Meet star kid who was rejected 7 times before his debut, failed audition in his father's production house, is now...

After Ramayan's Laxman aka Sunil Lahri slams Ayodhya voters, Mahabharat's Bhishma aka Mukesh Khanna taunts...

HomeAnalysis

Analysis

DNA TV Show: Why PM Modi signed file for farmer welfare in first decision of Modi 3.0

The new Modi 3.0 government has also approved assistance for the construction of 3 crore houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Jun 10, 2024, 11:45 PM IST

DNA TV Show: Why PM Modi signed file for farmer welfare in first decision of Modi 3.0
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done political engineering through his cabinet on Monday. He later started working on social engineering as he took charge. The first file that PM Modi signed after taking charge for the third term was related to the interests of farmers. PM Modi signed the file for releasing the 17th installment of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi. An amount of Rs 20000 crore will be transferred to the accounts of 9.30 crore farmers.

But why PM Modi signed the Kisan Samman Nidhi file first? Political pundits are linking it to the election results. Compared to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP's vote share in villages has decreased by 4.5 per cent in 2024. In 2019, BJP got 39.5 per cent votes in rural India, but this time it got only 35 per cent votes.

PM Modi made a big decision on the farmers in the morning and then in the first cabinet meeting, another announcement was made to provide relief to the poor and middle class. In the first cabinet meeting, approval was given to build 3 crore new houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

All the houses constructed under PMAY are provided basic amenities like household toilets, LPG connection, electricity connection and functional household tap connection through convergence with other schemes of the central and state governments.

The government of India is implementing the PMAY since 2015-16 to provide assistance to eligible rural and urban households for the construction of houses with basic amenities. PM Modi lauded the decision as a boost for "ease of living" and dignity for crores of Indians.

READ | PM Modi Cabinet 3.0 portfolios allocated; Check full list of ministers here

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

This man taught kids Quran in madarsa, fought family to enter Bollywood, has more hits than Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir

Meet Puja Tomar, first Indian MMA fighter to win a bout in UFC

IIT-JEE topper from Maharashtra, daughter of Engineer, plans to pursue Computer Science from IIT...

8th Pay Commission: How much salary hike central govt employees can expect? Check here

Stunning photos of Sun by Aditya L1 Mission

MORE

MOST VIEWED

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement