DNA TV Show: Why PM Modi signed file for farmer welfare in first decision of Modi 3.0

The new Modi 3.0 government has also approved assistance for the construction of 3 crore houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done political engineering through his cabinet on Monday. He later started working on social engineering as he took charge. The first file that PM Modi signed after taking charge for the third term was related to the interests of farmers. PM Modi signed the file for releasing the 17th installment of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi. An amount of Rs 20000 crore will be transferred to the accounts of 9.30 crore farmers.

But why PM Modi signed the Kisan Samman Nidhi file first? Political pundits are linking it to the election results. Compared to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP's vote share in villages has decreased by 4.5 per cent in 2024. In 2019, BJP got 39.5 per cent votes in rural India, but this time it got only 35 per cent votes.

PM Modi made a big decision on the farmers in the morning and then in the first cabinet meeting, another announcement was made to provide relief to the poor and middle class. In the first cabinet meeting, approval was given to build 3 crore new houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

All the houses constructed under PMAY are provided basic amenities like household toilets, LPG connection, electricity connection and functional household tap connection through convergence with other schemes of the central and state governments.

The government of India is implementing the PMAY since 2015-16 to provide assistance to eligible rural and urban households for the construction of houses with basic amenities. PM Modi lauded the decision as a boost for "ease of living" and dignity for crores of Indians.

