HomeViral

Viral

Cat or Leopard? Video of mysterious animal seen at Rashtrapati Bhavan during oath ceremony of PM Modi goes viral, watch

The mysterious animal was seen strolling casually at the Rashtrapati Bhavan during oath taking ceremony of PM Modi.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Jun 10, 2024, 03:34 PM IST

Cat or Leopard? Video of mysterious animal seen at Rashtrapati Bhavan during oath ceremony of PM Modi goes viral, watch
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was sworn in for a third term on Sunday in a grand ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi. Around 8,000 guests including foreign heads of state and other dignitaries attended the ceremony. A day after, a video surfaced on social media which raised eyebrows. The video shows a cat-like animal in the background when BJP MP Durga Das Uikey was greeting President Droupadi Murmu after completing the oath procedure. 

Was it a cat or a leopard? The video clip was widely shared with many theories about which animal was seen strolling casually at the presidential palace. Some say it was a leopard while others call it a pet animal. Check out the video here:

 

 

A senior Delhi Forest and Wildlife Department official reacted to the viral video. He told TOI, “The animal in the video is not a leopard. The animal looks like a dog or cat.”

READ | Delhi Metro Phase 4 to include 42 new stations, 65.20 km network; first stretch to open in...

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
