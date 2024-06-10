Delhi Metro Phase 4 to include 42 new stations, 65.20 km network; first stretch to open in...

This stretch, connecting Janakpuri West to Krishna Park Extension, is nearing completion, with the focus now on the final stages of work and safety inspections.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is making significant progress on Phase IV of the metro network. This initiative entails adding approximately 104 kilometres of new tracks spread across six lines. The first three kilometres of Metro Phase 4 will open in August. This new segment, which will run from Janakpuri West to the RK Ashram Marg corridor, marks a significant milestone in the expansion of Delhi's metro network.

Notably, three priority corridors, spanning 65.1 kilometres and encompassing 45 stations, are scheduled for completion by June 2026. These corridors are strategically designed to address key connectivity gaps and facilitate easier access to vital areas such as commercial districts and residential neighbourhoods.

Anuj Dayal, a Delhi Metro representative, states that the Janakpuri West-RK Ashram Marg line is a section of the Phase 4 project, which spans 28.9 km. The last phases of construction and safety inspections are now the main priorities for this section, which links Janakpuri West to Krishna Park Extension.

Phase 4 corridor completion is moving along at a steady pace. Notably, the segment that is almost ready to open is three miles long. According to Live Hindustan, the Krishna Park Extension would be at ground level, but the Janakpuri West section would be elevated.

The Delhi Metro project's fourth phase seeks to improve connectivity throughout the city. When it is completely operational, it will connect downtown Delhi's bustling markets and historical monuments to neighbourhoods including Rohini, Pitampura, North Rohini Campus, Prashant Vihar, and Dilli Haat.

By March 2026, all three routes under Phase 4 should be finished with construction. The lanes from Majlis Park to Maujpur (12.5 km), Aerocity to Tughlakabad (23.6 km), and Janakpuri West to RK Ashram (28.9 km) are all part of this ambitious expansion.

With these advancements, the metro system in Delhi is expected to expand significantly, offering millions of commuters throughout the city more connectivity and convenience.