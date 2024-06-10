Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

DNA TV Show: Why PM Modi signed file for farmer welfare in first decision of Modi 3.0

SA vs BAN, T20 World Cup 2024: Keshav Maharaj shines as South Africa beat Bangladesh by 4 runs

Meet Indian genius who declined millions for his innovation, he is 'Father of...'

Kartik Aaryan opens up on rising cost of films due to whopping star fees: 'You have to know...'

Meet star kid who was rejected 7 times before his debut, failed audition in his father's production house, is now...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

DNA TV Show: Why PM Modi signed file for farmer welfare in first decision of Modi 3.0

Meet Indian genius who declined millions for his innovation, he is 'Father of...'

Meet star kid who was rejected 7 times before his debut, failed audition in his father's production house, is now...

9 Bollywood films based on real-life terror attacks

Fatty liver: Swelling in these body parts indicates liver disease

Indian states with maximum illiterate population

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Indian-Origin Man Yuvraj Goyal Shot Dead In Canada, 4 Suspect Arrested In ‘Targeted Killing’

Chirag Paswan Exclusive Interview: Will Chirag Paswan Contest Bihar Assembly Elections With NDA Too?

Narendra Modi Swearing-In Ceremony: Who All Are The Special Invitees For The June 9 Event ?

Kartik Aaryan opens up on rising cost of films due to whopping star fees: 'You have to know...'

Meet star kid who was rejected 7 times before his debut, failed audition in his father's production house, is now...

After Ramayan's Laxman aka Sunil Lahri slams Ayodhya voters, Mahabharat's Bhishma aka Mukesh Khanna taunts...

HomeSports

Sports

SA vs BAN, T20 World Cup 2024: Keshav Maharaj shines as South Africa beat Bangladesh by 4 runs

Keshav Maharaj's three-wicket haul helped South Africa beat Bangladesh by 4 runs at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Monday.

Latest News

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Jun 10, 2024, 11:59 PM IST

SA vs BAN, T20 World Cup 2024: Keshav Maharaj shines as South Africa beat Bangladesh by 4 runs
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Spinner Keshav Maharaj was lucky to defend 11 runs in the final over as South Africa held their nerves to beat Bangladesh by a mere four runs in yet another low-scoring thriller in the T20 World Cup in New York on Monday.

In a contest where fortunes swung from one side to another, Bangladesh fought valiantly until the end riding on gritty knocks from Mahmudullah (20) and Towhid Hridoy (37), but could not land the killer punch in the 20th over chasing a modest 114.

With six needed off last two balls, Mahmudullah was caught near the ropes excellently by Aiden Markram off Keshav Maharaj (3/27), who was South Africa's most successful bowler. The left-arm spinner bowled three full tosses in the final over but the Bangladesh batters were not able to put them away to end at 109 for seven.

Anrich Nortje (2/17) continued to make the most of his form and Kagiso Rabada (2/19) and Marco Jansen (0/17) provided strong support.

South Africa had recovered to post 113 for six after opting to bat on what has proved to be a challenging surface.

Tanzid Hasan (9) perished early in the run chase after hitting a couple of fours while neither their skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto (14 off 23) nor Litton Das (9 off 13) could convert starts.

Shakib Al Hasan (3) too was beaten by Nortje's pace when the right-armer bowled one short and the Bangladesh all-rounder mishit to lob one high in the sky.

Struggling at 50 for four, Bangladesh found an excellent partnership between Towhid Hridoy and Mahmudullah, who put on 44 for the fifth wicket to take their side close to the finish line.
Hridoy, who began with a six, did well to absorb the pressure in the company of Mahmudullah.

The pair kept shaving off the target with smart rotation of strike as well as picking up the odd boundary, signalling that the wicket really has rewards for those who were able to alter their approach.

Bangladesh seemed to be cruising towards the target until Hridoy's dismissal — leg-before off Rabada in the 18th over — changed the complexion of the game.

Earlier in the first half, pacers Tanzim Hasan Sakib and Taskin Ahmed excelled in favourable conditions to help Bangladesh restrict South Africa to a below-par total.

Tanzim (3/18) ran through the Proteas top order in company of Taskin (2/19) while Mustafizur (0/18) too played his part well as Bangladesh produced a collective show despite strong resistance from Heinrich Klaasen (46) and David Miller (29).

Klaasen and Miller looked to revive South Africa from a shaky start with a 79-run stand for the fifth wicket, but the pair could never really accelerate on a two-paced wicket on which the Bangladesh spinners also displayed control.

Tanzim struck thrice in his opening burst to leave South Africa reeling at 23 for four inside the first five overs.

After Quinton de Kock (18) showed aggressive intent by hitting the right-arm bowler for a six and a four in the initial exchanges, Tanzim made immediate amends to his line and length and hit Reeza Hendricks in front of the stumps for a golden duck.

In fact, it was his simple yet effective tactics of bowling at the wickets paid high dividends as Tanzim cleaned up South Africa captain Aiden Markram (4), who missed a straight one with his bat coming down a bit awkwardly.

Tristan Stubbs (0) had done a fine job of rebuilding the innings for South Africa in their last outing against the Netherlands, but the right-hander too had a soft dismissal to endure.

Klaasen hit a couple of sixes upfront against Bangladesh spinners to push them back while Miller was content in rotating the strike. However, he was cleaned up by Taskin late in the innings after a 44-ball knock, studded with two fours and three sixes.

Klaasen and Miller did find run-scoring difficult on the Nassau County pitch since they were forced to curb their attacking instinct.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI) 

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

This man taught kids Quran in madarsa, fought family to enter Bollywood, has more hits than Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir

Meet Puja Tomar, first Indian MMA fighter to win a bout in UFC

IIT-JEE topper from Maharashtra, daughter of Engineer, plans to pursue Computer Science from IIT...

8th Pay Commission: How much salary hike central govt employees can expect? Check here

Stunning photos of Sun by Aditya L1 Mission

MORE

MOST VIEWED

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement