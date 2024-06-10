Meet Indian genius who declined millions for his innovation, he is 'Father of...'

He provided innovative solutions to several industrial problems and did not take any personal monetary benefit.

India has seen many geniuses who contributed to society even before Independence. They also led various research centres in the country. Some even did not take any monetary benefit for their research. One such man was Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar, an Indian colloid chemist, academic and scientific administrator. He was the first director-general of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR). Bhatnagar is revered as the Father of Research Laboratories in India. He was also the first chairman of the University Grants Commission (UGC).

Born in the Punjab region of British India in 1894, he provided innovative solutions to several industrial problems and did not take any personal monetary benefit. His major innovation was an improvement of the procedure for drilling crude oil. He played a remarkable part in the development and organization of scientific research in the country.

Bhatnagar completed his elementary education at the Dayanand Anglo-Vedic High School, Sikandrabad (Bulandshahr). He passed the Intermediate Examinations from the Punjab University in 1913. He did his graduation with a B.Sc. After completing his Master’s degree, he went to England to complete his DSc (Doctorate in Science) from London University. In 1921, Bhatnagar returned to India and joined BHU as a professor of chemistry. He worked here for three years.

He played an instrumental role in establishing the National Research Development Corporation (NRDC) of India. He was awarded the Padma Vibhushan in 1954 by the President of India. In 1958, to honour his name and legacy, CSIR instituted the Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Prize for Science and Technology for scientists who have made significant contributions to various branches of science. Bhatnagar died of a heart attack on 1st January 1955 when he was 60.

