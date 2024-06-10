Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

DNA TV Show: Why PM Modi signed file for farmer welfare in first decision of Modi 3.0

SA vs BAN, T20 World Cup 2024: Keshav Maharaj shines as South Africa beat Bangladesh by 4 runs

Meet Indian genius who declined millions for his innovation, he is 'Father of...'

Kartik Aaryan opens up on rising cost of films due to whopping star fees: 'You have to know...'

Meet star kid who was rejected 7 times before his debut, failed audition in his father's production house, is now...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

DNA TV Show: Why PM Modi signed file for farmer welfare in first decision of Modi 3.0

Meet Indian genius who declined millions for his innovation, he is 'Father of...'

Meet star kid who was rejected 7 times before his debut, failed audition in his father's production house, is now...

9 Bollywood films based on real-life terror attacks

Fatty liver: Swelling in these body parts indicates liver disease

Indian states with maximum illiterate population

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Indian-Origin Man Yuvraj Goyal Shot Dead In Canada, 4 Suspect Arrested In ‘Targeted Killing’

Chirag Paswan Exclusive Interview: Will Chirag Paswan Contest Bihar Assembly Elections With NDA Too?

Narendra Modi Swearing-In Ceremony: Who All Are The Special Invitees For The June 9 Event ?

Kartik Aaryan opens up on rising cost of films due to whopping star fees: 'You have to know...'

Meet star kid who was rejected 7 times before his debut, failed audition in his father's production house, is now...

After Ramayan's Laxman aka Sunil Lahri slams Ayodhya voters, Mahabharat's Bhishma aka Mukesh Khanna taunts...

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Kartik Aaryan opens up on rising cost of films due to whopping star fees: 'You have to know...'

Kartik Aaryan let go of his fees in Shehzada and became a co-producer to help the producers manage the increasing budget.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jun 10, 2024, 10:49 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Kartik Aaryan opens up on rising cost of films due to whopping star fees: 'You have to know...'
Kartik Aaryan on rising cost of films
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

In the last few months, many big-budget Bollywood films have failed at the box office, and one of the reasons behind the same has been the whopping fees of its leading hero. Amid the debate of rising cost of films, many actors are reportedly revising their fees. Kartik Aaryan, who let go of his fees for the 2023 film Shehzada and became a co-producer to help the producers manage the increasing budget, shared his opinion on the ongoing debate.

Talking to Hindustan Times, the Satyaprem Ki Katha actor said, "When I got to the point where my fees could affect my film and if I got to know that it is affecting the film's journey, then I took a call on my remuneration. My logic is you have to know the economics behind a film, if it's going to be profitable. If it won't be, then everybody should chip in to try and make things work. It can't be that only one person is in the profitable zone and nobody else is, that is wrong."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik is awaiting the release of his upcoming film Chandu Champion, which hits theatres this Friday on June 14. The Kabir Khan directorial is based on the life of India's first Paralympics gold medallist Murlikant Petkar. Also stars Bhuvan Arora, Aniruddh Dave, Yashpal Sharma, Vijay Raaz, and Rajpal Yadav in pivotal roles, the biographical sports drama has been produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under his banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

READ | Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Kajol refused to work with Shah Rukh Khan in this National Award-winning film

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

This man taught kids Quran in madarsa, fought family to enter Bollywood, has more hits than Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir

Meet Puja Tomar, first Indian MMA fighter to win a bout in UFC

IIT-JEE topper from Maharashtra, daughter of Engineer, plans to pursue Computer Science from IIT...

8th Pay Commission: How much salary hike central govt employees can expect? Check here

Stunning photos of Sun by Aditya L1 Mission

MORE

MOST VIEWED

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement