Kartik Aaryan opens up on rising cost of films due to whopping star fees: 'You have to know...'

Kartik Aaryan let go of his fees in Shehzada and became a co-producer to help the producers manage the increasing budget.

In the last few months, many big-budget Bollywood films have failed at the box office, and one of the reasons behind the same has been the whopping fees of its leading hero. Amid the debate of rising cost of films, many actors are reportedly revising their fees. Kartik Aaryan, who let go of his fees for the 2023 film Shehzada and became a co-producer to help the producers manage the increasing budget, shared his opinion on the ongoing debate.

Talking to Hindustan Times, the Satyaprem Ki Katha actor said, "When I got to the point where my fees could affect my film and if I got to know that it is affecting the film's journey, then I took a call on my remuneration. My logic is you have to know the economics behind a film, if it's going to be profitable. If it won't be, then everybody should chip in to try and make things work. It can't be that only one person is in the profitable zone and nobody else is, that is wrong."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik is awaiting the release of his upcoming film Chandu Champion, which hits theatres this Friday on June 14. The Kabir Khan directorial is based on the life of India's first Paralympics gold medallist Murlikant Petkar. Also stars Bhuvan Arora, Aniruddh Dave, Yashpal Sharma, Vijay Raaz, and Rajpal Yadav in pivotal roles, the biographical sports drama has been produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under his banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

