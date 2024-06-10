Twitter
NASA warns about 1400-foot asteroid rapidly approaching Earth, but the good news is...

This massive space asteroid, which is 1400 feet broad (427 metres), will come close to Earth on June 11, 2024.

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Jun 10, 2024, 05:58 PM IST

NASA warns about 1400-foot asteroid rapidly approaching Earth, but the good news is...
(Image source: Pixabay)
NASA scientists are keenly studying the route of an asteroid known as 2024 CR9, which is rapidly approaching Earth. This massive space asteroid, which is 1400 feet broad (427 metres), will come close to Earth on June 11, 2024.
 
About 19 times the usual distance between Earth and the Moon, the asteroid will pass close to Earth, at a distance of 4.58 million miles. Despite appearing far away, this distance is actually just 0.04 astronomical units (au) in length. This close approach is noteworthy since it occurs at a speed of 26,561 km/h over Earth.

Trees all around 130 km would burn quickly in the case of a collision. Buildings within an 18-mile radius would be destroyed by the 239 dB shockwave that resulted. There would also be a significant earthquake of magnitude 6.1.
NASA guarantees a safe and impact-free passage by the asteroid 2024 CR9. The near approach serves as a reminder of the possible risks posed by things in our cosmic neighbourhood, notwithstanding this comforting thought.

