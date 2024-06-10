Meet star kid who was rejected 7 times before his debut, failed audition in his father's production house, is now...

Aamir Khan and ex-wife Reena Dutta's son Junaid Khan is set to make his debut in Maharaj. The star kid was rejected seven times before he bagged the audition for his first film.

From Saif Ali Khan and ex-wife Amrita Singh's son Ibrahim Ali Khan to Raveena Tandon and Anil Thadani's daughter Rasha Thadani, there are many star kids whose Bollywood debuts are highly awaited. Another addition to this list is Aamir Khan and ex-wife Reena Dutta's son Junaid Khan.

Junaid Khan is set to make his Bollywood debut in the period drama Maharaj, which is slated to release on Netflix on June 14. The film also stars Jaideep Ahlawat in the leading role. Based on the controversial 1862 Maharaj Libel Case, the film is directed by Siddharth P Malhotra, who has previously helmed the 2010 release We Are Family and the 2018 release Hichki.

Before bagging the audition for his debut film, Junaid Khan was rejected seven times and it also included him failing an audition for his father Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. A close to the industry reveals, "Junaid auditioned a lot but faced numerous rejections, including from his father's home production Laal Singh Chadda. Despite encountering seven significant rejections, the producer of his upcoming film stumbled upon one of Junaid's previous audition tapes, offering him to audition. However, even this opportunity came with certain conditions."





Junaid Khan with his father Aamir Khan

Even before the release of Maharaj, Junaid has completed shooting his second film and began shooting his third film. His second release will be a romantic drama co-starring Sai Pallavi. Their photos, while shooting the film in Japan, had gone viral on social media. He began shooting his third film with Khushi Kapoor, late Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's daughter, last month in May.

