Smell good with best perfumes under Rs 500 on Amazon

Everybody has a personal style and not every fragrance can suit everyone. There is a unique scent to match your style and energy, the effort should be in finding the right one. Choose from the range of perfumes on Amazon and match your style

Smelling good is the right of everyone in the world of perfect attire and fashion. You just have to choose the right fragrance for you to unveil your right smell and show the world your identity. While showering and fresh clothes are key, perfume spray can be the finishing touch to your daily routine. It's more than just smelling good – it's a way to express yourself and leave a lasting, positive impression. Over time, your signature scent can become a familiar part of who you are, a way for people to remember you, and a confidence booster that sets you apart.

BUY NOW

Higher in concentration than other perfumes resulting in an ever-lasting fragrance.

Friendly on masculine skin and performs an all-round performance, whether you are travelling, going to the office for an urgent meeting, or spending a laid-back Sunday at a friend's place.

Refreshing citrus and floral top notes as well as bold and intense woody base notes which makes it versatile to be worn during the day as well as at night.

It does not contain any gas fragrance. It has been designed specifically to nurture its alluring and aromatic tones, meant for spraying at the pulse points.

Top Note: Bergamot, Geranium, Orange & Lemon make for a refreshing top note that keeps your spirit high and uplifted as soon as you wear the fragrance. Middle Note: Lavender, Jasmine & Cedarwood have a calming floral note that gives your fragrance a fresh yet spicy feel. Base Note: Patchouli, musk, Oakmoss & Black Amber are masterpiece ingredients that add a woody vibe to your perfume.

​BUY NOW

A strong travelling perfume for men that complements an active lifestyle

Aromatic Fougere makes this premium perfume for men a perfect choice who want to stay ultra-electrifying throughout the day

With top notes of Lemon, Rosemary, Basil, and Lavender; heart notes of Cardamom, Coriander, and Juniper; and base notes of Dry Amber, Moss, and Patchouli, this luxury perfume for men boasts long-lasting fragrance

This long-lasting scent is a bold masculine expression of charm and a perfect gift for men who are always on the move

Apply on pulse points, such as your inner wrists and neck. Keep the spray nozzle 3-6 inches away from the skin while applying

​BUY NOW

Instantly project the perfect impression with the Amber Woody fragrance of Fogg Impressio perfume for men.

The citrusy scents of Lemon and Neroli are perfectly complemented by the alluring base notes of Vanilla and Musk. The woody scents of Teak Wood and Patchouli finish up create a special fragrance for you to make a statement.

Meticulously formulated with 100% perfume liquid for a fragrance that stays with you all day long.

With a harmonious blend of alluring and distinctive fragrances, Fogg Impressio men's perfume will surely help you leave a lasting impression wherever you go.

Wear it every day and make it your signature scent for regular occasions, this scent is perfect for every moment.

The Fogg Scent Collection is curated with a selection of fragrances to create a lasting impression.

​BUY NOW

A rich fragrance that gives you an instant burst of energy while keeping you cool, calm and collected, adding a woody confidence to your demeanour.

Long-lasting formulation made using high-quality essential oils which ensure that you keep smelling good all day long.

The Fragrance oils are long-lasting, iconic fragrances that make you smell luxurious all day long.

It's a complex perfume with top notes of Aqua, floral heart notes & magnificent musk at its base.

IFRA-certified non-irritant formula, making it safe to use on skin.

​BUY NOW

The perfume for men combo pack is carefully designed with versatile scents, making it a thoughtful and memorable present that resonates with any occasion

A perfume that ensures a lasting aura of freshness.

This gift set contains 4 unique perfumes - Intense, Joy, Citron & Musk ensuring long-lasting freshness for every occasion.

It’s a blend of four unique combo scents which keep you all day fresh and energised with their long-lasting fragrance.

It's a good thing that this perfume set can be carried everywhere, who knows when you might need it to make a great first impression.

(Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of DNA, and DNA claims no responsibility whatsoever)