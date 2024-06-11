India's Rudram-II: Universal anti-radiation missile for full-spectrum air dominance

India’s new Rudram-II Missile is the latest addition to the country’s arsenal, designed mainly to disable enemy radars. This development is expected to boost the Indian Air Force’s (IAF) combat capabilities significantly, as the RudraM-II, inspired by Russia’s Kh-31 missile series, will be compatible with all types of fighter jets in the IAF fleet.

The name, ‘Rudram’, in Sanskrit, means ‘Remover of Sorrows’.

RudraM missiles are a series of supersonic and hypersonic, solid-propelled, air-to-surface ground attack and anti-radiation missiles being indigenously developed for the first time by India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). Anti-radiation missiles are weapons designed to detect, and specifically target and neutralise, sources of radiation, such as enemy radar installations to disrupt or disable them, effectively blinding the enemy and reducing their ability to detect and track aircraft or other targets.

RudraM missiles can detect enemy radio frequencies and radar signals from distances exceeding 100 kilometres. The RudraM-II features an internal guidance system that allows it to navigate to its target after launch. With a range of 300 kilometres, it can reach speeds of up to Mach 5.5 (approximately 6,791 km/hr) and carry a payload of approximately 200 kilograms.

These missiles are capable of operating in both Lock-on-Before-Launch (LoBL) mode—where the target is identified and locked by the weapon system in a clear line of sight before the missile is fired ensuring accuracy—and Lock-on-After-Launch (LoAL) mode—where the missile is fired first and then locks onto the target during flight, allowing for greater flexibility to help engage targets beyond the launcher’s immediate view.

Reports indicate that the DRDO is working on making the RudraM-II missile adaptable for use with all IAF warplanes. This would be a major advancement, as the IAF currently lacks an indigenously developed supersonic air-launched cruise missile (ALCM) that can be deployed from all its fighter jets.

By making the RudraM-II versatile enough for all fighter jets, India is set to elevate its defence capabilities to a new level. The RudraM-II is specially designed for Suppression of Enemy Air Defence (SEAD) missions, which refers to military tactics and techniques aimed at neutralising, or destroying, enemy air defence systems, such as radar and surface-to-air missile sites.

It can target and destroy ground-based air defence radars or stationary targets, such as aircraft in shelters, underground ammunition depots and maintenance facilities. Additionally, the RudraM-II can be used as an anti-ship missile.

The Rudram-I Missile

The RudraM-I is a new generation, anti-radiation missile (ARM) developed by the DRDO. ARMs are designed to seek and destroy enemy defence systems—including radar, communication assets and other sources emitting radio frequencies. The RudraM-I’s development signifies a significant advancement in India’s defence capabilities against enemy air defences. It is a potent weapon that can effectively neutralise, and disable, crucial enemy assets, enhancing India’s overall defence capabilities.

The IAF test-fired the RudraM-I four years ago at the integrated test range in Balasore, Odisha. According to the defence ministry, the missile struck the intended radiation target with pinpoint accuracy. It was tested during a tense border dispute between India and China in eastern Ladakh. This RudraM-I version of the anti-radiation missile is equipped with two seekers.

The first is a passive-homing head-seeker—which detects, and follows, such signals as heat or radio waves emitted by the target without revealing its own position. The second is a one-millimetre wave (MMW)-seeker— which uses high-frequency radar waves to detect and lock onto targets, providing high accuracy even in poor weather conditions. The head-seeker helps identify targets across a range of radio frequencies, while the MMW-seeker enables the missile to operate effectively in different weather conditions.

With a range of 100-150 kilometres, the RudraM-I can reach speeds of up to twice the speed of sound (Mach 2, or 2,450 kms/hr). It can be launched at altitudes ranging from 1-15 kilometres.

In a separate test in May 2019, the IAF successfully test-fired the aerial version of the BrahMos missile from a Su-30 MKI fighter aircraft. This missile lends the IAF the desired capability to accurately strike targets on land or sea from a considerable distance, regardless of time of day.

