Woman dances on stage in friend’s wedding without actually coming, watch how

Indian weddings are known for being extravagant moment of celebrations. They are considered to be a time when both family and friends gather together to celebrate the union of two individuals. Restricted gatherings during the Covid-19 pandemic have led people to devise unique ways to be a part of the celebrations. From metaverse to normal video calls, Indians have left no stone unturned to be with their loved ones in wedding celebrations.

This time, netizens have been amazed to see an Indian wedding’s video. Interestingly, the video shows a woman attended the ceremony without being physically present.

The video was shared by on Instagram by a woman named Divya. The text reads, “This is how I attended family wedding in India.”

As seen in the video, the woman is dancing along with a group of other women. While all the other women are physically present, this one is spotted on a large screen installed on the stage.

She also adds a special caption to express how much she misses being around her family. It reads, “Many do it… so did I. We miss it all, the festivals, the festivities, and nonetheless, family. Hopefully I am able to make it there by next!!”

This video has already gone viral on the internet as over 9.2 million people are amazed to see this new way of attending wedding celebrations.

According to the Instagram account where this video was posted, the woman’s name is Divya Gulabani and she lives in Canada. With about 1,770 followers, she is a digital creator.

Watch the viral video here:

The viral video has received lot of appreciation from commenters who are praising the woman’s smartness and her will to be a part of the family event.

An Instagram commenter said, “Bhut hi tejaswi log h hmare desh k (The people of our country are really smart).”

Another person noticed the decorated background and commented, “You really decorated the house?”

Do you also like this unique way to be a part of family celebrations?