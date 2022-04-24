Search icon
'Rs 22 lakh washed down' after rare 'black' horse turns brown after bath

As per the police, the accused had cheated eight other people by selling fake breed horses.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: Apr 24, 2022, 06:55 PM IST

A man in Punjab was duped of Rs 22.65 lakh by traders who sold him a horse that later only turned out to be dyed black, the prized colour in horses.

Cloth merchant Ramesh Kumar from Sunam town in Sangrur district, in a police complaint, said he was allegedly duped by horse traders -- Jatinder Pal Singh Sekhon, Lakhwinder Singh, and Lachra Khan -- on the pretext of selling him a Marwari breed stallion.

He said when he gave a bath to the horse, the dye washed away and the real red coat of the horse surfaced.

Kumar invested the money in the black horse to start a stud farm.

Police have registered a case of fraud against the accused.

As per the police, the accused had cheated eight other people by selling fake breed horses.

 

