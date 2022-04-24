Bizarre roommate advertisement: Man looks for single woman to stay with ‘no closed doors’ policy

Twitter(@DevinDonuts)

Deciding on a roommate is a challenging task because no one wants to end up with a someone who is completely opposite to your vibe. It is a big commitment and hence people often like to clearly list their requirements when putting out an advertisement for the same.

However, this man’s bizarre requirements have raised a lot of eyebrows. Instead on focusing on usual requirements like matching work schedule, he is looking for a single woman between the age of 18 and 25 who is happy to cook and clean.

But that’s not it! His hyped list of requirements mentions that he has a one-bedroom flat so the ‘lucky’ woman can sleep on the couch until she gets comfortable enough to sleep on his bed.

The 44-year-old man has said that no drugs, pets and alcohol will be allowed in the home. Male friend visitors aren’t allowed either.

If this wasn’t weird enough, Owen states that no doors allowed to be locked at any time of the day. Not even the bathroom.

This bizarre advertisement was shared on Twitter and ever since commenters are shocked to read the shocking requirements list.

Here is what Owen’s ad for a roommate says,

"Roommate wanted, single male (44) searching for roommate.

Must be female aged 18-25 and single.

Must be willing to cook and clean.

One bedroom apartment, you can use the couch until you are comfortable enough to share the bedroom.

No pets, no drinking, no drugs and no male friends allowed.

My home has a 'no closed doors' policy (this is for safety). $400 (£311) a month

Call Owen."

Referring to the weird ad, one Twitter user says, “44 and looking for a woman as young as 18?!”

“I’m SPEECHLESS”, says another.