Do aliens exist? NASA answers age-old question on life beyond Earth

The solar system is an intriguing spot for anyone who likes to explore what exists beyond the realm of Earth. From scientists to researchers, everyone interested in space has at least once thought if life exists outside Earth. The sight of UFOs in varied countries have often raised direct questions about whether aliens exist or not.

A video on NASA’s official Instagram account gives the perfect answer to this. The video shows astrobiology expert Dr Lindsay Hess talk about one of the most interesting questions that scientists have been trying to explore since a long time.

Hess says, "But NASA is constantly looking for traces of life beyond Earth. The US space agency has sent five rovers and four landers to Mars. Also, their orbiters are equipped with much higher-resolution cameras, which keep looking at the surface of Mars. Yet only a small part of Mars has been detected so far. The more they discover, the more they learn about different environments for life to flourish”.

"So, we can't say yet whether aliens exist”, she added.

After speaking about life on Mars, Hess shares the lines of American astronomer and best selling writer Carl Sagan. He said, “The universe is a very big place. If it's just us in it, it's nothing but a gross waste of space.”

Watch the viral video here:

The viral video has received over 8.5 million views and lots of comments filled with mixed reactions from viewers. While some believe that aliens exist, others simply defy the possibility of their existence. "Of course they (aliens) are! They are!”, said one Instagram user.

Another Instagram user commented, "If they exist, we hope they are sociable.”

What is your take on the existence of aliens? Do you think they exist or not?