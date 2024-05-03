Meet Indian billionaire who once led IPL as chairman, now runs Rs 20285 crore pharma company, his net worth is...

Many Indian billionaires are successfully leading their family businesses. After taking reign of the firm, they took it to the next level. One such person is pharma billionaire Chirayu Amin. The 77-year-old is the chairman and CEO of Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd. whose market cap is Rs 20285 crore as of May 3. The company is one of India's oldest pharma companies and was founded by Amin's grandfather in 1907 to make tincture and alcohol. Amin has been with the pharma company since 1967.

According to Forbes, Amin has a real-time net worth of Rs 15850 crore as of May 3. Amin was head of the Indian Premier League (IPL) for over 1.6 years after its founder Lalit Modi was sacked in 2010. He was also the vice president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Amin is the brother-in-law of consumer goods billionaire Harsh Mariwala.

While Amin heads the company as chairman and CEO, and his three sons work in different parts of the business. Amin holds an MBA degree from Seton Hall University, US. He did a Bachelor of Arts/Science from Baroda University. Alembic gets more than a third of its annual revenue from the domestic market selling generic drugs, including the popular cough syrup Glycodin.

