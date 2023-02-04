Watch: Video of Shubman Gill's response to fangirl's wish to match with him on Tinder goes viral

Screen Grab

The young Indian batting sensation Shubman Gill is rarely out of the news. His hitting has driven the team completely insane. Shubman scored a century in a blazing final ODI against New Zealand. A girl's proposal to Gill in the middle of the field, among all the compliments, came as a pleasant surprise. Furthermore, the young batter has finally agreed to his request.

To be more precise, the girl's hand included a poster. That's right, "Match Tinder with Shubman" was specifically written for the popular dating app Tinder. The young batsman has received more attention than ever when this girl's popularity surged. This advertisement was put up all around Nagpur by the dating app Tinder.

On one side of the poster, the app has affixed the girl's picture. "Shubman here to see" is written on the other side. Shubman Gill has posted a video on Instagram in response to this. Which seems to fulfill the girl's request. This video is spreading like wildfire across many online platforms.

Since the series victory, this poster has been the centre of conversation, but Gill has yet to respond. Now however, the young batter has posted a video on Instagram in which he uses hand gestures to explain everything.

Gill writes, ‘I have seen it, now you see it properly,’ in the caption. Not only that, but the Tinder app's user interface is also visible in Gill's clip. In which the words "Your hero is here" are written underneath a picture of Gill.