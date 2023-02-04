Search icon
Watch: Video of Shubman Gill's response to fangirl's wish to match with him on Tinder goes viral

In a viral photo taken in the middle of the audience, a woman held up a pink board that read, "Tinder Shubman se match kara do".

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 04, 2023, 10:10 PM IST

Screen Grab

The young Indian batting sensation Shubman Gill is rarely out of the news. His hitting has driven the team completely insane. Shubman scored a century in a blazing final ODI against New Zealand. A girl's proposal to Gill in the middle of the field, among all the compliments, came as a pleasant surprise. Furthermore, the young batter has finally agreed to his request.

To be more precise, the girl's hand included a poster. That's right, "Match Tinder with Shubman" was specifically written for the popular dating app Tinder. The young batsman has received more attention than ever when this girl's popularity surged. This advertisement was put up all around Nagpur by the dating app Tinder.

On one side of the poster, the app has affixed the girl's picture. "Shubman here to see" is written on the other side. Shubman Gill has posted a video on Instagram in response to this. Which seems to fulfill the girl's request. This video is spreading like wildfire across many online platforms.

Since the series victory, this poster has been the centre of conversation, but Gill has yet to respond. Now however, the young batter has posted a video on Instagram in which he uses hand gestures to explain everything.

Also, READ: Train or plane? Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw's photo question goes viral

Gill writes, ‘I have seen it, now you see it properly,’ in the caption. Not only that, but the Tinder app's user interface is also visible in Gill's clip. In which the words "Your hero is here" are written underneath a picture of Gill.

Meet Delhi Police Head Constable Narender Yadav: Fitness icon with a surprising physique, bodybuilding achievements
New Year: Delhi witnesses massive traffic jams on first day of 2023, see pictures
Sushant Singh Rajput birth anniversary: From MS Dhoni, Dil Bechara, to Kedarnath, a look at late actor's best films
Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Arijit Singh attend opening ceremony of KIFF 2022, see photos
Mom-to-be Gauahar Khan flaunts baby bump in heavy lehenga, netizens say 'mashallah'
