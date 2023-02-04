Search icon
Train or plane? Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw's photo question goes viral

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Indian Railways Minister often engages with his Twitter followers by asking them questions and posing quizzes.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 04, 2023, 07:25 PM IST

Screen Grab

Ashwini Vaishnaw, minister of the Indian Railways, tweeted a picture of a baby napping on a duvet while looking out a window. The minister then questioned his congregation whether it resembled a train coach or an airline seat.

Vaishnaw asked his followers, "plane seat or train seat?" beside a photo of an infant gazing out the window. This picture shows the tray table that may be attached to the back of aeroplane seats. There are two similar trays used to hold the infant, and a blanket is put over top of them.

The minister of Railway often uses Twitter to provide questions and quizzes to his audience.

The Railway Seva account, which reacts to individuals and their issues, often takes advantage of his social media postings to resolve travellers' complaints.

The Railway Ministry of India shared many photos of the Srinagar Railway Station on Twitter in December of last year. It exposed a breathtaking scene of a snow-covered station, train tracks, and platform.

