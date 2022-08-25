Viral video: IndiGo pilot makes announcement in Punjabi-English delights internet

A recent announcement made by an IndiGo pilot in a delightful Punjabi-English mashup has quickly gone viral online. In contrast to the usual practice of just making announcements in Hindi or English, this was a nice change of pace. On a trip from Bengaluru to Chandigarh, an IndiGo pilot named Rajdeep Singh shocked passengers by using the in-flight microphone to speak a mixture of Punjabi and English.

Also, READ: Swarna Ganesh: 18-foot-tall, gold-decorated idol for Ganesh Chaturthi being made in UP

Some tips by the Captain in a Punjabi English mix to passengers on flight Bangalore to Chandigarh. pic.twitter.com/7V3dQ9PUdO — Danvir Singh दानवीर सिंह (@danvir_chauhan) August 24, 2022

"ome tips by the Captain in a Punjabi English mix to passengers on flight Bangalore to Chandigarh," the caption read.

The pilot's voice could be heard speaking English at first. He said that those seated on the left side of the plane would get an opportunity to show off their photographic talents, while those on the right side would get a glimpse of Hyderabad.

When he switched to Punjabi, he informed passengers that Jaipur will soon be visible to those on the left and Bhopal to those on the right.

The pilot added, humorously, that those in aisle seats may only glance to the left or right. Passengers were taken aback by this news. "Lesson learnt is what? Take a window seat," the captain jokingly added.

The video of the flight announcement has gone viral since it was first posted online. Over 50,000 people have seen it, and many have liked it.

One user wrote, "Very nice addressed and handled. I wish we see something like this in all the flights in India," another said, "The Punjabi touch feels warm and fuzzy."