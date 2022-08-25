Swarna Ganesh: 18-foot-tall, gold-decorated idol for Ganesh Chaturthi being made in UP

Photo: Zee Media Bureau (Image for representation)

One of the most joyous and auspicious Hindu festivals, Ganesh Chaturthi, is widely observed in India. It will be observed on August 31st this year. This day is commemorated as Lord Ganesha's birthday each year.

WATCH | 'Swarna Ganesh' adorned with gold is being made in UP's Chandausi for Ganesh Chaturthi



"It will be an 18 feet tall idol. It is being prepared with gold decorative items on the lines of Tirupati Balaji," says Ajay Arya, a person associated with the project pic.twitter.com/B5RH2eXTnh — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) August 25, 2022

As India gets ready to welcome Lord Ganesha into their homes, a video of Uttar Pradesh's "Swarna Ganesh" appeared on social media. In the video, an 18-foot-tall, gold-bedecked idol for Ganesh Chaturthi was being sculpted in Chandausi, Uttar Pradesh.

READ | Delhi police shares Anupamaa's viral clip to spread awareness about Covid-19 protocols: Watch

Ajay Arya, a participant in the project, said, “The idol would be 18 feet tall. Gold ornaments are being produced for it in the style of Tirupati Balaji”. The making-of "Swarna Ganesh" was shown in a video posted by ANI. The idol was shown in the video with some amazing detailed work.