Delhi police shares Anupama's viral clip to spread awareness about Covid-19 protocols: Watch

To get the word out about the COVID procedure, the department posted the trending Anupama's footage.

Reported By:DNA Web Desk| Edited By: DNA Web Desk |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 25, 2022, 08:46 AM IST

Photo: Twitter post by Delhi Police

A scene from the Hindi television show "Anupama" has recently gone viral. Keeping with this current trend, the Delhi Police posted a video on COVID featuring Anupama in it to raise awareness of the use of masks. Soon after being uploaded on Twitter, the post went viral. To get the word out about the COVID procedure, the department posted the trending Anupama's footage.

 

 

COVID-19 instances have decreased following a sharp rise in major cities like Delhi and Mumbai. Consequently, it is imperative that citizens adhere to the proper COVID-19 guidelines. As a result, Delhi Police shared this clip from the television programme Anupamaa to emphasise how important it is to wear a mask.

Rupali Ganguly from Anupamaa can be seen stating in the video, "Main ghumu phiru nachu gau hasu khelu bahar jau akeli jau kisi aur k sath jau jaha jau jab jau jaise bhi jau, aapko kya?" "Kahin bhi jao, behen mask pehen k jao."

The viral post was shared by Delhi Police on Twitter with caption that read, "You may go wherever & whenever you want to but make sure you follow Covid protocol". More than 150 comments have been left on the post, which has so far earned over 20,000 views. "Delhi Police seems to be a huge fan of Anupama," one user commented. Another commented, "ANUPAMAA SUPREMACY."

