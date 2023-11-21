Viral video: Huge python vs big Komodo dragon ‘dreadful fight', watch here

A video of a huge python and big Komodo dragon has gone viral on social media, where the two creatures can be seen engaged in a ‘dreadful fight.’

Whether it's lions vs hyenas or mongoose vs snakes, the animal kingdom is full of strong rivalries and their skirmishes. But have you ever seen a dreadful fight between a python and Komodo dragon?

Recently, a video of a huge python and big Komodo dragon has gone viral on social media, where the two creatures can be seen engaged in a ‘dreadful fight.’ With python half wrapped over the Komodo dragon, no one is ready to surrender and are struggling very hard to survive out of this fight.

Watch the viral video here.

The dreadful fight has also grabbed many attention in the comment section.

