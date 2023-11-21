Headlines

Manipur violence: What's the real cause of ethnic violence in the Northeastern state?

Viral video: Huge python vs big Komodo dragon ‘dreadful fight', watch here

ICC bans transgender players from international women's cricket

Delhi: Man kills two sons after argument with wife, tries to take his own life

Lionel Messi's historic World Cup-winning jersey set for auction, check potential whopping prize

Viral video: Huge python vs big Komodo dragon ‘dreadful fight', watch here

A video of a huge python and big Komodo dragon has gone viral on social media, where the two creatures can be seen engaged in a ‘dreadful fight.’

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 21, 2023, 09:49 PM IST

Whether it's lions vs hyenas or mongoose vs snakes, the animal kingdom is full of strong rivalries and their skirmishes. But have you ever seen a dreadful fight between a python and Komodo dragon? 

Recently, a video of a huge python and big Komodo dragon has gone viral on social media, where the two creatures can be seen engaged in a ‘dreadful fight.’ With python half wrapped over the Komodo dragon, no one is ready to surrender and are struggling very hard to survive out of this fight. 

Watch the viral video here.

The dreadful fight has also grabbed many attention in the comment section. Here are some of the comments.

