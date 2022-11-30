Karnataka: Man complaints of vomiting, doctors find 187 coins inside his body

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 30, 2022, 09:02 AM IST

A man in Karnataka's Bagalkot complained of vomiting and abdominal pain. He visited a hospital and the doctors there found the biggest surprise of their lives.

Doctors at Hanagal Shree Kumareshwar Hospital and Research Centre were looking for some problems causing pain and vomiting. But they found out that the man's own actions had been causing the problem. They found 187 coins inside his body that he had ingested willingly.

Dr Eashwar Kalaburgi, who operated on the man, told ANI that the man had been suffering from a psychiatric disorder.

He had been swallowing coins for the last 2-3 months.

The person is recuperating well.