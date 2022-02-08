'Hum jahan jahan chalega aapka saaya saath hoga': Amul pays heartfelt tribute to Lata Mangeshkar with doodle

India lost its 'Nightingale' Lata Mangeshkar on Sunday (February 6). The legendary singer battled prolonged illness and died at the age of 93 of Covid pneumonia.

As millions of Indians grieved Lata Mangeshkar's demise, dairy brand Amul paid tribute a fitting tribute to the legend with a monochrome doodle on social media. The doodle had three sketched figures of Lata Mangeshkar, each from three different phases of her life. The first is a framed picture of a young Lata. In the next, she is seen singing with a mic stand, while the third shows her holding a veena. The doodle has the caption: "Hum jahan jahan chalega aapka saaya saath hoga," with reference to her famous song from the 1966 cult classic 'Mera Saaya' 'Tu Jahan Jahan Chalega Mera Saaya Saath Hoga'.

Considered one of the greatest and most respected singers in the country, Lata Mangeshkar crooned songs in over a thousand Hindi films and has sung in over thirty-six Indian languages. Nicknamed 'The Nightingale of India', the singer was bestowed with India's highest civilian honour Bharat Ratna in 2001.

Lata Mangeshkar was born to Pandit Deenanath Mangeshkar, a classical singer and theatre actor, with his second wife Shevanti in Indore. Her father had adopted the surname Mangeshkar from his native town of Mangeshi, Goa. The legendary singer was born as Hema at birth but was renamed later Lata after a female character, Latika from her father's play 'Bhaaw Bandhan'. She was the eldest of four siblings Meena Khadikar, Asha Bhosle, Usha Mangeshkar, and Hridaynath Mangeshkar, who also charted their careers in the music industry. Asha Bhosle, her younger sister, is also one of the most celebrated singers in the Hindi film industry.