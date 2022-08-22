Father took photos of his naked toddler for the doctor, flagged by Google as a criminal

Mark took photos of his sick toddler’s genitals for the doctor was caught by Google’s child sexual abuse filters.

According to The New York Times, a stay-at-home dad in California, whose name is Mark, who took photos of his sick toddler’s genitals for the doctor was caught by Google’s child sexual abuse filters, kickstarting a nightmarish chain reaction that ended in a police investigation. Now google has flagged the photos as “harmful content.” The company disabled his account—depriving him of his contacts, emails, photos, and Google Fi phone plan—and refused to reverse their decision after he filed an appeal. Mark had been caught in an algorithmic net designed to snare people exchanging child sexual abuse material.

Because technology companies routinely capture so much data, they have been pressured to act as sentinels, examining what passes through their servers to detect and prevent criminal behaviour. The San Francisco Police Department had concluded an investigation on him. Though an officer had ultimately determined no crime had occurred. This has done nothing but left a mark on his reputation.

Read | Hacker breaks into US woman's Snapchat account, sends nude photos to friends, family

Jon Callas, a technologist at the Electronic Frontier Foundation, a digital civil liberties organisation said there could be thousands more similar cases. He said tech giants scanning pictures uploaded onto their servers was intrusive. "I knew these companies were watching," Mark said. "But I haven't done anything wrong." The police agreed. Google did not. Two days after taking the photos, Mark's phone got a notification: His account had been disabled because of "harmful content' that "might be illegal". A "learn more" link led to a list of possible reasons, including "child sexual abuse"

After Mark lost all the data linked to his Google account, Google said, "Child sexual abuse material is abhorrent and we're committed to preventing the spread of it." Mark didn't know it, but Google's review team had also informed the police who had started to investigate him. In December 2021, Mark received a letter from the police informing him that he had been investigated. Mark called the investigator, Nicholas Hillard, who said the case was closed. "I determined that no crime occurred,".

Suzanne Haney, chair of the America y academy of Paediatrics' Council on Child Abuse, advised parents against taking photos of their children's genitals, even when directed by a doctor. "The last thing you want is for a child to get comfortable with someone photographing their genitalia."