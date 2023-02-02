Cuteness overloaded: Pakistani girl Ayesha lip-syncs, dances to Deepika Padukone's Titli, viral video

screengrab

New Delhi: Do you remember Ayesha? A Pakistani woman who rose to stardom after a video of her dancing to Lata Mangeshkar's popular Bollywood song Mera Dil Ye Pukare went viral last year. Now, the 18-year-old girl is back in the news after her fan page shared yet another video of Ayesha that has gone viral online. This time, she can be seen lip-syncing to Deepika Padukone's Titli song from the Chennai Express movie and, without a wonder, it caused quite a stir on social media within a few hours of being posted.

In the viral video, the 18-year-old internet sensation can be seen donning a spotted brown outfit while lip-syncing to the song's opening lyrics. The video has been viewed over 7,000 times since it was shared, and the numbers are still rising.

Netizens clearly couldn't get enough of the video, and their mixed reactions flooded the comments section.

Here are some internet users' comments:

"Wow, this is so attractive," one user wrote. "This is super cool," one person commented. "This is next level," another person said. "Awwwww how adorable," said a third Instagram user.