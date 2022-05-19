Throwback Thursday: When Kangana Ranaut thanked Karan Johar on Koffee With Karan for THIS reason

Kangana Ranaut-Karan Johar/File photo

Kangana Ranaut, who is awaiting the release of her next film Dhaakad on May 20, has always spoken against Karan Johar for promoting nepotism in the Hindi film industry as the director is known for giving Bollywood breaks to star kids through his company Dharma Productions.

In 2017, Kangana had come to Karan's popular chat show Koffee with Karan along with Saif Ali Khan to promote Vishal Bhardwaj's Rangoon. The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director had called the Panga actress "one of the best actresses of her times" before introducing her on the couch.

Replying to him, Kangana thanked the filmmaker and said, "You have been the driving force all through my life. If it wasn't for all the rejections and mocking, you made fun of my English on this couch, I am not complaining about it. Somewhere, these things do drive you."



The actress then recalled an incident when Aditya Chopra, the head of Yash Raj Production, had called her to his office in 2016 and had said to Kangana that he was glad to have proved wrong as the Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge director had said 'is ladki ka kuch nahi hone wala' ten years earlier when she had met him at his studio.

This episode was one of the highlights of the fifth season of Koffee With Karan but people often mistake it for Kangana's first appearance on Karan's chat show. In fact, it was in 2010, when the Manikarnika actress had made her debut on the show along with Sanjay Dutt and Anil Kapoor when the trip had come in to promote their film No Problem.



Meanwhile, Karan Johar had recently announced that Koffee With Karan will be back for its seventh season exclusively as an OTT show on Disney+ Hostar.