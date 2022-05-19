Dhaakad FIRST review out: Kangana Ranaut starrer is 'dhamakedaar film', writes UAE-based critic

Dhaakad/File photo

Starring Kangana Ranaut as Agent Agni, Dhaakad is all set to release on May 20 in cinemas worldwide. The spy action thriller features Arjun Rampal as the main antagonist named Rudraveer, the leader of the human and arms trafficking gang.

The trailer of the film has impressed the audience and before the moviegoers head to theatres to watch the film on the big screen, the first review of the film is out from Umair Sandhu, a UAE-based critic who is a member of the overseas censor board.

Taking to his Twitter account, Umair wrote, "Saw #Dhaakad at Overseas Censor Board & it’s One of the Best Action Thriller ever made in India ! #KanganaRanaut Stole the Show all the way & No doubt, She is no. 1 Actress in India now. Plz go & book your tickets now !!!".

In his next tweet, he even predicted that the film will be a blockbuster hit as he wrote, "#Dhaakad will SURPRISE Trade Pundits !!! Whaaaat a Dhamakedaar Film !!! #KanganaRanaut Hatsoff to you ! Goosebumps Stunts & Suspense ! Maza a gaya Kasam se !", before concluding his short review with four stars.



Also featuring Saswata Chatterjee, and Divya Dutta in pivotal roles, Dhaakad clashes with Kartik Aaryan-Kriti Sanon starrer horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in cinemas tomorrow.



While comparing the two films, Umair has shared, "#Dhaakad is Far Better than #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 ! A Perfect Cinematic Experience".

It will be interesting to see how the two films fare at the box office as Bollywood hasn't seen a box office success in last few weeks with Runway 34, Heropanti 2, and Jayeshbhai Jordaar failing at the ticket windows.

Backed by Soham Rockstar Entertainment and Sohel Maklai Productions and distributed by Zee Studios, Dhaakad is directed by Razneesh 'Razy' Ghai in his directorial debut.