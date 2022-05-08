Karan Johar begins shooting for Koffee With Karan Season 7, shares first pictures from sets

Karan Johar/Instagram

After playing the prank of the season, Karan Johar began shooting for the seventh season of his famous chat show Koffee With Karan on Saturday, May 7, and shared the first look of the show's set on his social media.



Taking to his Instagram handle, the filmmaker and producer dropped the first photo from the first day of the shooting and captioned them as, "Back to brewing some koffee! #KoffeeWithKaran #HotstarSpecials @disneyplushotstar @dharmaticent".

If you have forgotten about the above-said prank, let us remind you about the same. Karan first shared a post on the morning of May, 4 declaring that Koffee With Karan will not be returning as he wrote, "Hello, Koffee with Karan has been a part of my life, and yours, for 6 seasons now. I'd like to think we have made an impact and even found our place in pop culture history. And so, it is with a heavy heart that I announce that Koffee with Karan will not be returning…".

Then, on the evening of May 4, Karan dropped another post on his Instagram account that read, "Koffee With Karan will not be returning...on TV! Because every story needs a good twist, I'm delighted to announce that Season 7 of Koffee With Karan will stream exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar!".

His note continued, "The biggest movie stars from across India will return to the couch to spill the beans while drinking some koffee. There will be games, there will be rumours put to rest - and there will be conversations that go deep, about love, loss and everything we have all been through over the last few years. Koffee With Karan, 'steaming' soon, only on Disney+ Hotstar. Toodles!".

Though it hasn't been confirmed yet, it is being 'conjectured' that Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh will be the first guest on the new season as the two actors are being directed by the filmmaker in his next outing titled Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.