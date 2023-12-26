Headlines

'Was not comfortable': Muskan Bamne aka Pakhi breaks silence on quitting Anupamaa after 3 years

Muskan Bamne's decision to quit Anupamaa show is due to discomfort portraying the role as a mother, especially through the IVF storyline, after the time jump in the series.

Manisha Chauhan

Updated: Dec 26, 2023, 11:13 AM IST


Television actress Muskan Bamne, who is known for her stint in Anupamaa, has decided to quit the show after three years. It seems like Muskan Bamne made the decision to leave the show ‘Anupamaa’ due to her discomfort with the direction her character was taking after the 5-year leap.

In this case, Muskan Bamne's decision to depart from the show seems to be influenced by her discomfort portraying a role as a mother, especially through the IVF storyline, after the time jump in the series.

While speaking to ETimes, she said, “As everyone knows, I quit the show because I didn't want to play a mother post the leap. I was not comfortable with that.” “Once you play a mother on screen, there are chances that I would get similar offers for the shows,” she added.

Earlier, in an interview, the Anupamaa star Gaurav aka Anuj Kapadia shared his views on the pay disparity in the television industry. Talking to Hindustan Times, he said, "Disparity or no disparity of payments, I don’t understand. What I know is that you should be honest towards your work. Whatever value you are taking home, will be justified. I’m a very practical person in that scenario. Every profession has its ups and lows, and a survival of the fittest scenario. The only thing which makes you survive in any industry is your talent."

Gaurav, who also played Inspector Kavin in the police procedural crime drama CID, added, "If I get a lot of fame and adulation, I think that’s so much more than a person who will be earning twice or even five times of what I would probably make. The love from the audiences and the accolades that I get for my performance, cannot compete with any monetary value. But, I’ve never judged my work that way. I’ve always looked at it from the lens if my viewers like me or not. That is the biggest paycheck you can take home because that money never wanders."

For the unversed, Anupamaa is based on Star Jalsha's Bengali series Sreemoyee headlined by Indrani Haldar. Apart from Muskan, Rupali and Gaurav, the show features talented actors such as Sudhanshu Panday and Madalsa Sharma Chakraborty, veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty's daughter-in-law.

