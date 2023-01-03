Urfi Javed breaks the internet with her sexy video in bold outfit, netizens say 'ye cute to hai'

Credit: Urfi Javed/Instagram

Television actress Urfi Javed has been making headlines ever since she appeared in Bigg Boss OTT season 1, hosted by Karan Johar. For many, she is a fashion icon who never fails to amaze them with her outfits.

The actress, who has 4 million followers on Instagram, dropped her sexy video in a bold outfit on Tuesday. She looks absolutely amazing in her signature style outfit and has raised the temperature on social media. Her fans asked her to take care of her health as they feel she will get sick in winter.

One of them wrote, “Thand nhi lagti he kiya.” The second one said, “Ari bhn kuch garam kpde phn le brna thand lg jaygi.” The third one wrote, “Aise dress kha se lati ho.” Another said, “jo bhi hai, Urfi cute toh hai.” The sixth person wrote, “you are pretty.”

Recently, Bigg Boss fame Abdu Rozik, in a viral video, can be seen talking to social media sensation Urfi Javed at an event. The video was shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani on Instagram. The clip was then reshared by the fan page and netizens reacted to it. One of them wrote, “Urfi taking some fashion inspiration.” The second one said, “Next dress is burgir.” The third one said, “Urfi asking to collab.” The fourth one said, “Wo bol rhi hai kapde kyo pahnte ho.” The fifth one said, “Abdu be like- ye pgl aunty kaise kaise kapde phente ho aur haar time chikrte rehte ho eeee ooo aa krti rehte ho.”

The sixth one said, “about her dressing sense if it will be allowed in Abdus country .” the seventh one said, “Chhote bacho pe keya aasar padega.” Recenly, Urfi Javed defended Sheezan in Tunisha's suicide case and said that he cannot be blamed her for her death. She added that a person cannot be forced to stay with someone against his/her own wishes.

