Urfi Javed leaves netizens impressed as she slays in red cut-out dress on Christmas

Urfi Javed/Instagram

Urfi Javed is often trolled for her bizarre clothes in which she makes revealing reels to gain popularity on social media. However, the actress's latest clip on Instagram has surprisingly impressed the netizens leaving them shocked and bewildered at the same time.

The Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania actress wore a red cut-out dress on the occasion of Christmas on Sunday, December 25, and called herself Santa Claus as she shared an Instagram reel with the caption, "Your Santa is here! Make a wish!!!". She even uploaded a photo standing in front of the X-mas tree on her Stories.

Netizens took to the comments section and praised the social media sensation for her latest outfit. While one user wrote, "drop dead gorgeous", another wrote, "Now This is fashionable!!!! I love it!!!". "Hotness overloaded" and "Slay queen" were some of the other comments appreciating Urfi's outfit.

After appearing in cameos in multiple shows, Urfi gained more limelight after she came in the first season of Bigg Boss OTT, hosted by Karan Johar and streamed exclusively on Voot last year. She was the first contestant to get evicted from the show on the eighth day itself after Zeeshan Khan broke his connection with her on the fourth day and paired with Divya Agarwal, who ended up winning the show.

She is now being seen in the reality dating show MTV Splitsvilla X4 which she entered as the 'Mischief Maker'. The show is being hosted by Sunny Leone and Arjun Bijlani who replaced Rannvijay Singha. The London Dreams actor had hosted the first and as well as the last six seasons.



READ | Splitsvilla X4 contestant Shivam Sharma equates Urfi Javed with Elon Musk, calls himself 'male Rakhi Sawant'

Though Javed, who goes by the name of Uorfi on social media, keeps sharing her semi-nude photos and videos in bizarre costumes on her social media, she only has around four million followers on Instagram and 92 thousand followers on the micro-blogging platform Twitter.