Splitsvilla X4 contestant Shivam Sharma equates Urfi Javed with Elon Musk, calls himself 'male Rakhi Sawant'

"Maybe Urfi Javed is getting negative fame, like Elon Musk but she is impressing her target audience", said Shivam Sharma about her co-contestant.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 26, 2022, 09:32 AM IST

Splitsvilla X4 contestant Shivam Sharma equates Urfi Javed with Elon Musk, calls himself 'male Rakhi Sawant'
Shivam Sharma/Instagram

Shivam Sharma has become a popular name on Indian reality television after he appeared in the dating reality show MTV Splitsvilla 13 last year and Lock Upp, Kangana Ranaut's version of Bigg Boss, earlier this year. Now, he has returned as the wildcard contestant in MTV Splitsvilla X4.

The social media sensation Urfi Javed, who is known for uploading her revealing videos and photos on her Instagram, was also seen in Splitsvilla X4 as the 'Mischief Maker'. In a recent interview, Shivam equated Urfi with the business magnate Elon Musk, who became the CEO of Twitter earlier this year.

Speaking about Urfi, Shivam told Hindustan Times, "If Urfi is happy with what she is doing, and she has 6 lakh people liking her posts, then it is good. We can't be bothered by what people think about us. She is happy, she is working. Maybe she is getting negative fame, like Elon Musk but she is impressing her target audience."

He even called himself 'male Rakhi Sawant' when asked why he came back to Splitsvilla X4 as he said to the portal, "When I came on Splitsvilla last time, I could not win. I know I am an entertainment package, and I can evoke all emotions, not just laughter. People liked me. Had I won the show last time, I would not have come back. 

"You know, how Rakhi Sawant keeps coming back on Bigg Boss because she did not win her season? Had she won it, who knows, would she be returning for all these seasons? I am male Rakhi Sawant. I do not need to win, I will just appear on reality shows and entertain them", he concluded.

