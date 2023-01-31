Sushmita Sen's ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl reacts to Aarya 3 teaser, actress responds

Sushmita Sen-Rohman Shawl

Sushmita Sen's ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl is impressed with actress' Aarya 3, and he shared his reaction to the teaser. Rohman took his thoughts to Twitter and dropped a video where he captured his expression while watching Sen's upcoming show's first look.

In the video, Rohman looked normal at the start of the promo, but as soon as Sushmita appears smoking a cigar on-screen, Rohman looked surprisingly impressed. Shawl posted the video with the shout-out to Sushmita, and said, 'you go girl.' In the caption, Rohman wrote, " “Yaaar ye toh banta tha (This was coming)!! I know you all felt the same watching it (wink emoji). You go girl @sushmitasen47. Chakk de phatte (Come on, let's go).”

Here's Rohman's reaction to the post

Sushmita noticed Shawl's gesture, and she replied to his post saying, "Too cute (grinning face with sweat and red heart emojis)." Rohman replied back, “Too hot (red heart emoji).” Netizens found their conversation cute, and they reacted to Rohman's post. "Hahaha the expression," wrote a user. Another netizen added, "U r a positive thinking man. love ur spirit." Actor Karishma Lala Sharma commented, “Fireee.” One of the fans asked Sushmita, “Chal kya raha hai (laughing emoji).” To which, Rohman wrote, “Aarya ka shoot chal raha hain!! (Aarya's shoot is going on)."

Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen feels that Aarya has become synonymous with her name. The third season of the show started its shoot on Monday and the actress can`t be more excited. Talking about the same, Sushmita said: "Aarya is synonymous with my name. I have lived as Aarya for two whole seasons and the love received by the audiences has only encouraged me to do more. Walking on the sets of Aarya Season 3 makes me feel at home and gives me a sense of empowerment." Directed by Ram Madhvani, Aarya 3 also stars Namit Das, Manish Chaudhari, Sikandar Kher, and Vinod Rawat in primary roles. The series will release on Disneyplus Hotstar.