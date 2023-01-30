Headlines

Aarya season 3 first look: Sushmita Sen shares glimpse of badass gangster queen avatar, begins shooting for new season

Sushmita Sen said that walking on the sets of Aarya 3 gives her a sense of empowerment.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 30, 2023, 01:01 PM IST

Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen, who has cultivated a loyal fan following with her web series Aarya, feels that the show has become synonymous with her name. The third season of the show started its shoot on Monday and the actress can`t be more excited.

Talking about the same, Sushmita said: "Aarya is synonymous with my name. I have lived as Aarya for two whole seasons and the love received by the audiences has only encouraged me to do more. Walking on the sets of Aarya Season 3 makes me feel at home and gives me a sense of empowerment."

Watch Aarya 3 first look

The International Emmy-nominated show follows the story of the titular character of an independent woman who seeks to protect her family and joins a mafia gang in order to get revenge for her husband`s murder.

The director of the show, Ram Madhvani said: "Getting to and commencing Season 3 of `Aarya` is too special for me and my team. I`m grateful to our audiences who showered the series with so much love and stayed invested in the journey and evolution of Aarya Sareen. I can promise them that they are going to ask for more seasons after this one."

He added: "I`m equally thankful to the team especially co-producer Amita Madhvani and our Executive Producer Sia Bhuyan; also, to all our actors especially Sushmita Sen, who makes `Aarya` so memorable in people`s hearts. From being Emmy nominated for the International Emmys with season 1 to getting so much love and awards for Season 2, it`s been a fantastic ride. Here`s to a roaring Season 3.

Produced by Endemol Shine India and Ram Madhvani Films, `Aarya` is now shooting for its Season 3. The show will soon release on Disney+ Hotstar.

