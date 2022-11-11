Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi's last Instagram post on nutrition goes viral after his death

Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi/Instagram

Famous television actor Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi suffered a heart attack while he was working out at his gym on Friday, November 11, and passed away. The actor's sudden demise has left his fans and his industry colleagues shocked as they have poured in their tributes for the late actor.

In his last Instagram post, Siddhaanth is seen promoting nutritional and wellness products from the brand Steadfast Nutrition as he shared his monochromatic picture with the brand's products and wrote, "My 3 favorite essentials...Each day...No matter where I am... at work or at home" and added the hashtags #immunityboost, #wheyprotein, #wheylo, #wellness, and #nutrition.

Siddhaanth Vir's fans thronged the comments section and wrote RIP (Rest In Peace) with heartbreaking emojis. He posted the photo on his Instagram account on October 1 and it went viral as soon as the news about his sudden death came out. While one netizen wrote, "This is unbelievable and so shocking for me", another netizen wrote, "This is so shocking....doctors should research this! Several gym deaths including celebrities in the recent past!".

Siddhaanth's television appearances include Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Zameen Se Aassman Tak, Sinndoor Tere Naam Ka, Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar, and Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti to name a few. He made his debut playing a cameo role in the popular television show Kkusum.



Talking about his personal life, the actor was first married to Ira Surryavanshi, whom he officially divorced in 2015. He later tied the knot with a famous model named Alesia Raut in 2017. He had a daughter named Diza from his first marriage and Alesia was a single mother to her son named Mark before marrying the late actor.