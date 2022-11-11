Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi, Raju Srivastava, Puneeth Rajkumar: Celebrities who collapsed while working out at gym

Here's a list of celebrities whose sudden death, while working out at a gym, shocked everyone.
There have been many famous people who have lost their lives while working out at a gym in the recent past. From the television actor Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi to the Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar, here's a look at those celebrities.
1. Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi
Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi, who acted in serials like Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Krishna Arjun, Bhagyavidhaata, and Waaris among others, suffered a heart attack while he was working out at his gym on Friday, November 11.
2. Raju Srivastava
Popular comedian Raju Srivastava collapsed while he was working out at a gym in a hotel in New Delhi and was admitted to the AIIMS Hospital, New Delhi where he breathed his last on September 21.
3. Puneeth Rajkumar
Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar, who has starred in films like James, Jackie, Mourya, and Power to name a few, suffered a heart attack while he was working out at a gym and passed away in October last year.
4. Deepesh Bhan
In July 2022, the Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai! actor Deepesh Bhan went to his gym in the morning and when he stopped to play cricket near his home, he collapsed and passed away.
5. Sagar Pandey
Sagar Pandey, who was superstar Salman Khan's body double, passed away while working out at a gym last month. He was declared dead upon his arrival at the hospital.