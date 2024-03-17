Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Know Full Schedule Phase And Dates Of The General Election | ECI | Polls

Election Commission announces Lok Sabha election dates. According to ECI, this time around 2 crore new voters are going to cast their votes in the polls. The parliamentary election will happen in 7 phases, starting on April 19 and ending on June 1, for 543 seats across the country. The parliamentary election will happen in 7 phases, starting on April 19 and ending on June 1, for 543 seats across the country. While the date of counting has been decided as June 4 by the Election Commission. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and newly appointed Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu made the announcement along with other senior members. The current Lok Sabha is going to end on June 24th with a total of 96.8 crore voters voting this time