Katchatheevu Controversy: Will India Take Back Its Island From Sri Lanka? BJP Vs Congress

India-Sri Lanka Controversy: Even as the ongoing tense situation between India-Bangladesh had not subsided, the tension between India and Sri Lanka has started increasing. To strengthen its hold in South India (Tamil Nadu) in the upcoming elections (Lok Sabha Election 2024), BJP has raised questions on Indira Gandhi by raising a new issue. In retaliation to which Congress has given a befitting reply and raised the issue of India-Bangladesh Land Pact. Now it remains to be seen what effect it has on the upcoming Lok Sabha elections (Lok Sabha Election 2024)?

