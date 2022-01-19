Shweta Tiwari REVEALS the secret behind her ribbed abs

Popular television actress Shweta Tiwari is one of the most fittest celebrities. The actress regularly treats her fans with sexy and glamorous pictures showing her well-toned abs and physique. In a recent interview, Shweta spilled the beans on how she maintains her perfect look and also shared the secret behind her ribbed abs.

The actress, who emerged as the finalist in the stunt-based reality television show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' in 2021, said that her abs are defined for two days and she suffers bloating for the next four days, just like other people. Speaking to Hindustan Time, she said, “It is lovely to hear compliments. But I don’t look like the way I am in those photos every day. I shouldn’t be saying this, but people need to know that it is not just a fit body but the lights, camera angle and pose that also helps you look a certain way in the photos. The truth is my abs are defined for two days and I am bloated for the next four.”

Stressing on the importance of daily workouts, she added that people wish to attain a ribbed body in two months, which is not possible. She defined what fitness means for her as she continued, "For me, fitness is not just abs, but overall health. Body hamesha fit nahin rehti. If you are not unwell, don’t lose breathe or get tired while walking or running, then you are fit.”

Shweta, who won the fourth season of 'Bigg Boss' in 2011, admitted that she didn't work out in her 20s and 30s and shared that she has changed as a person, adding that now she eats cheat meals and cheat days once a week.

Palak Tiwari, Shweta's daughter, was recently seen in the music video of Harrdy Sandhu's viral sensation 'Bijlee Bijlee'. The actress, who rose to fame with Ekta Kapoor's television show 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay', keeps sharing fun videos and pictures with her daughter on her social media.