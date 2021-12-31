Shweta Tiwari shares jaw-dropping photos in pink ruffled gown, see viral pics

Shweta Tiwari looked drop-dead gorgeous in the latest pictures she shared on her Instagram account. Have a look.

Bidding adieu to 2021, popular television actress Shweta Tiwari shared sexy and scintillating pictures in pink ruffled gown on the last day of the year, Friday 31 December. Even after turning 41 in October this year, Shweta has maintained her well-toned physique following a strict fitness regime and healthy lifestye.



The actress' pictures went viral quickly on the photo sharing app with comment section flooded with positive reactions. (All Images: Shweta Tiwari/Instagram)