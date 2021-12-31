Shweta Tiwari shares jaw-dropping photos in pink ruffled gown, see viral pics

Shweta Tiwari looked drop-dead gorgeous in the latest pictures she shared on her Instagram account. Have a look.
Bidding adieu to 2021, popular television actress Shweta Tiwari shared sexy and scintillating pictures in pink ruffled gown on the last day of the year, Friday 31 December. Even after turning 41 in October this year, Shweta has maintained her well-toned physique following a strict fitness regime and healthy lifestye.
The actress' pictures went viral quickly on the photo sharing app with comment section flooded with positive reactions. (All Images: Shweta Tiwari/Instagram)
1. Shweta Tiwari's outfit
Shweta's pink ruffled gown is designed by well-knowned Mumbai-based fashion designer Asra Syed.
2. Shweta Tiwari's caption
Uploading the pictures on 31 December, Shweta captioned her post as "Last post of the yaer" with three party emojis.
3. Shweta's daughter Palak reacts
Palak Tiwari, who had grabbed headlines this year by featuring in the superhit track 'Bijlee Bijlee', commented, "BOW DOWN TO THE QUEEN HERSELF" with several clapping and fire emojis.
4. Aastha Gill's reaction
Popular singer Aastha Gill, who was Shweta's co-contestant in stunt based reality television show 'Khatron Ke Khialdi: Darr vs Dare' Season 11 in 2021, shared Shweta's post on her Instagram stories and wrote "GOALS" along with six heart emojis.
5. 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay'
Shweta Tiwari's portrayal of Prerna in Ekta Kapoor's soap opera 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' has been appreciated and loved by the audience.