Big Breaking: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar May Resign, BJP-JJP Alliance In Trouble

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar is likely to resign from his post on Tuesday, according to media reports. BJP's Nayab Saini or Sanjay Bhatia may replace Khattar. The Haryana CM will reportedly be contesting the Lok Sabha election from Karna's seat.