Shweta Tiwari burns the internet with her sunshine pics, looks ravishing in yellow saree

Take a look at Shweta Tiwari's sexy and sizzling desi avatar.
Popular actress Shweta Tiwari took to her Instagram on Monday, December 20 and broke the internet with her latest photoshoot pictures. It is hard to believe seeing these sexy pictures that the actress turned 41 years old in October this year. (All images: Shweta Tiwari Instagram)
1. Shweta Tiwari's look
Shweta looked drop-dead gorgeous in yellow saree and stunned everyone with her ravishing looks. The actress, who has 3.2 million followers on Instagram, captioned her pictures as "Sunshine" and added a shining sun emoji.
2. Shweta Tiwari's saree
Shweta's sunburst yellow tulle saree, embellished with mirrors & patra, is from the label of Delhi-based fashion designer Nitika Gujral. It is a perfect wear for ongoing wedding festivities, specially the Haldi ceremony.
3. Palak Tiwari's reaction
Her daughter Palak Tiwari, who featured in the recent blockbuster song 'Bijlee Bijlee', was amazed by the pictures as she commented, "Yessssss queeeeeewnnnnnnnnnnnn” along with several fire, hearts, and clapping emojis.
4. Shweta Tiwari's accessories
Shweta accessorised her look with beautiful earrings from Viari. She was styled by Victor Robinson and Sohail Mughal, celebrity stylist and designers. Her curled hair complimented her sizzling look perfectly.
5. Shweta Tiwari's outfit worth Rs 67k
As per Nitika Gujral's website, the sunburst yellow tulle saree worn by Shweta Tiwari in her photoshoot is worth a whopping price of Rs 67.5k. The matching yellow blouse has golden embroidery on it and the short choli has a plunging neckline.
6. 'Prerna' - Most loved character
Shweta earned immense love and respect for her lead character of Prerna in Ekta Kapoor's show Kasautii Zindagii Kay show in 2000s. The show was loved by the audience and was one of the longest running daily soaps on Star Plus.
7. Reality shows
Shweta has participated in numerous reality television shows in her career. She won the fourth season of 'Bigg Boss' in 2011 and reached top 5 in Rohit Shetty's stunt-based show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' in 2021.