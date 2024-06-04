Twitter
Hyderabad Lok Sabha Election Result: AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi leads by over 3.15 lakh votes, BJP's Madhavi Latha trails

Owaisi got 6,12,842, while Madhavi Latha secured 2,97,031 votes, according to the Election Commission website.

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Jun 04, 2024, 05:24 PM IST

(Image source: ANI)
AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi was leading by 3,15,811 votes against his nearest BJP rival K Madhavi Latha at 3.05 PM in the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency in Telangana as the counting of votes was underway.

Owaisi got 6,12,842, while Madhavi Latha secured 2,97,031 votes, according to the Election Commission website. BJP candidate Eatala Rajender was also leading by over 3.23 lakh votes against his nearest Congress rival Patnam Sunitha Mahender Reddy in Malkajgiri LS seat at 3.05 PM. His closest BJP opponent, K Madhavi Latha is trailing in Telangana's Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency while the vote-counting process was in progress.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

