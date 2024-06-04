TDP Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: Full list of winner and loser candidates will be announced soon

India

TDP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: TDP Announced Candidates for 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has revealed its candidates for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Andhra Pradesh. Former Chief Minister and TDP President N. Chandrababu Naidu announced the names of candidates for 13 out of the 25 Lok Sabha seats in the state. Key TDP Candidates for Lok Sabha 2024 1. Srikakulam: Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu

2. Visakhapatnam: Mathkumilli Bharath

3. Amalapuram: Ganti Harish Madhur

4. Eluru: Putta Mahesh Yadav

5. Vijayawada: Kesineni Sivanath

6. Guntur: Pemmasani Chandrasekhar

7. Narasaraopet: Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu

8. Bapatla: T Krishna Prasad

9. Nellore: Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy

10. Chittoor: Daggumalla Prasad Rao

11. Kurnool: Balusupati Nagaraju (Panchalingala Nagaraju)

12. Nandyal: Byreddy Shabari

13. Hindupur: B K Parthasarathi TDP, in alliance with the JanaSena Party and the BJP, has allocated 17 out of 25 Lok Sabha seats to itself, leaving the remaining seats to its allies. Naidu emphasized that TDP joined the NDA to serve the state's interests and aims to elect leaders who will effectively voice the state’s concerns in Parliament.

